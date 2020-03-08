Take the pledge to vote

Under ED Arrest, Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Now Booked by CBI for Criminal Conspiracy

Apart from Rana Kapoor, the CBI also registered an FIR against DHFL and DoIT Urban Ventures for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.

PTI

March 8, 2020
Under ED Arrest, Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Now Booked by CBI for Criminal Conspiracy
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office after leaving Sessions Court for alleged money laundering charges in Mumbai, on March 8, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL and DoIT Urban Ventures for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, officials said on Sunday.

Kapoor, 62, is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The agency is likely to carry out searches in Mumbai soon, according to sources who did not wish to be identified.

It is alleged that DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm linked to the Kapoor family, had allegedly received funds of Rs 600 crore when Yes Bank had an exposure of more than Rs 3,000 crore loans to the scam-hit DHFL, which is already under probe, they said.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) has already been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for siphoning off over Rs 2,200 crore of PF funds of Uttar Pradesh power sector employees.

It is alleged that the bank did not make enough efforts to recover the funds and the funds received by DoIT Ventures are suspected to be kickbacks for the lenient attitude of the bank, the sources said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

As per the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.

