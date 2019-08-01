Under Fire for 'Inaction', BJP Finally Expels Unnao Rape Accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar
The action against the four-time MLA comes days after the woman and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed when their car collided with a speeding truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI)
New Delhi: Faced with massive public outrage, the BJP on Thursday expelled its jailed Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, accused of raping a woman from Unnao and threatening her family, party sources said.
The action against the four-time MLA comes days after the woman and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed when their car collided with a speeding truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The family alleges the accident on Sunday was an attempt to eliminate her and the family.
There has been raging public anger following the incident with major political parties coming down hard on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.
On Tuesday, the Centre handed the case to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government. The CBI has booked 10 people for murder, including Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao girl when she was a minor in 2017.
Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year in connection with the rape case.
