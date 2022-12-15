Under India's Presidency, UNSC Adopts Statement Underscoring Obligation of Nations to Curb Terror Activities

The UN Security Council, under India’s presidency, adopted a Presidential Statement on Thursday underscoring the obligation of nations to curb terror activities of blacklisted individuals and groups regardless of their “nationality" and the need to deny safe havens and prosecute perpetrators of terrorism.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday presided over a UN Security Council briefing on ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts: Global counter-terrorism approach – principles and the way forward’, the second signature event held under India’s presidency of the Council for the month of December.

At the meeting, the 15-nation Council adopted the Presidential Statement that significantly welcomed the adoption of the “Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes" by the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), and called on CTC to consider developing, with the support of CTED, within a reasonable period, a set of non-binding guiding principles, as provided in the declaration.

The declaration was adopted during the meeting of the CTC held in New Delhi and Mumbai on October 28-29 this year under the chairmanship of India.

The Presidential Statement said that Security Council reminds all States that they have an “obligation to curb the terrorist activities of all individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities included on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions list created pursuant to resolutions 1267" regardless of the nationality or residence of such individuals, groups, undertakings, or entities.

The Council urged member states to participate actively in maintaining and updating the ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions List by contributing additional information, submitting delisting requests when appropriate, and by identifying and nominating for listing additional individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities.

China, an all-weather ally of Islamabad, has repeatedly placed holds and blocks on bids by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

The Council reiterated the obligation of member states to prevent the movement of terrorists or terrorist groups by, inter alia, effective border controls, and, urged member states to exchange information expeditiously, improve cooperation among competent authorities to prevent the movement of terrorists and terrorist groups to and from their territories, the supply of weapons for terrorists and financing that would support terrorists and terrorist groups.

The statement underlined that safe havens provided to terrorists continue to be a significant concern and urged member states to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism in order to find, “deny safe haven to, and bring to justice, extradite or prosecute, in accordance with applicable international law, any person who supports, facilitates, participates or attempts to participate in the financing, planning, preparation or commission of terrorist acts or provides safe havens."

Through the Presidential statement, the Council condemned in the strongest terms terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and all terrorist acts, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, and further reaffirmed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or group.

The Council also strongly condemned attacks by terrorist groups or individuals on civilians, critical infrastructure and soft targets, including transnational and cross-border attacks, and demanded the immediate cessation of such attacks, and called on all member states to summon the requisite political will to denounce all acts of terrorism.

The Security Council expressed its deep concerns as terrorist groups continue to make efforts to destabilise governments.

The Council noted with concern that terrorist groups craft “distorted narratives" that are based on the misinterpretation and misrepresentation of religion to justify violence, and that terrorist groups further seek to use names or religion or religious symbols, in order to manipulate followers and for propaganda or recruitment purposes.

The Council recognised the “importance of conducting outreach to entities with expertise and experience in crafting counter-narratives and promoting tolerance and coexistence, including religious actors, to counter terrorist propaganda and narratives." The Council strongly condemned the flow of weapons, military equipment, unmanned aerial systems and their components, and IED components to and between Da’esh, Al-Qaeda, their affiliates and associated individuals or groups and encouraged member states to prevent and disrupt procurement networks for such weapons.

