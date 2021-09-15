‘Under Nitin Gadkari, Roads in the Country Have Turned Into Tourism Spectacle’: MP BJP Chief

Speaking on the contribution of the union minister Nitin Gadkari, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Madhya Pradesh head VD Sharma said on Wednesday that the roads have turned into a tourism spectacle in the country. “Nitin Gadkari ji has taken forward the project of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and during his times, roads have turned into a tourism affair. People feel a sense of delight coming onto the roads,” said Sharma, praising the union minister who will be in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region on September 16.

The BJP state head also said that if any road in Bhopal is in bad shape, it will be repaired. Projects like sewage, metro, piped gas and water supply have left roads in the city in bad shape and recently Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of public outcry and ordered for immediate repair. Besides, social media was also flooded with pictures of pitiable roads in other parts of the state recently.

Chouhan’s past remarks calling MP roads better than those in the US were also making the rounds on social media recently.

Meanwhile, Sharma also rejected reports that the state government was about to restart lotteries in the state. He, however, did not comment on MP Pragya Sing Thakur’s statement who had praised the move to restart lotteries saying it will help jobless youths earn income.

Commenting on the programmes planned to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, Sharma said BJP workers will take part in a mega coronavirus vaccination drive at 65,000 polling booths, targeting 71 lakh vaccine doses with 111 vaccine doses at each booth in a week, starting from September 15. He also listed virtual exhibitions on NaMo app, Swachhta Abhiyan at 71 temples, health camps by 5,000 medical cells, development of NaMo upvan in 1,070 mandals and promotion of Swachhta Abhiyan and Khadi on October 2.

