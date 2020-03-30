Take the pledge to vote

Under 'No Detention Policy', Delhi Govt to Promote Students from Nursery to Class 8 Without Exams

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said exams of up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi, followed by the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Under 'No Detention Policy', Delhi Govt to Promote Students from Nursery to Class 8 Without Exams
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced that students from nursery to class 8 will be promoted to the next class in the national capital.

In a joint digital press conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia said the students of government schools will be promoted under the 'no detention policy'.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said exams of up to class 8 could not be held due to the recent violence in northeast Delhi which was followed by the coronavirus outbreak. The government has also decided to start online classes for the students of class 12, he said.

Kejriwal said the strict patrolling on Delhi's borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in Delhi during the lockdown period. He said an alarming situation had arisen after a large number of people gathered in Kaushambi, bordering Anand Vihar, over rumours that buses were stationed there to take migrant workers to their home states. The situation has now been brought under control, he said.

Kejriwal said some people were still trying to enter Delhi but patrolling has been intensified in border areas of the city. He said police and civil administration officers have been directed to ensure that people do not come out on the roads.

Kejriwal said the government is working to provide ration to the needy who do not have ration cards, warning of strict punishment to fair price shop owners if they were caught in any malpractices.

