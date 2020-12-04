News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»India
    1-MIN READ

    Under Pressure to Repay Loan, Farmer Commits Suicide in UP Village

    Image for representation.

    Image for representation.

    The farmer, Suresh from Dhulla village under Nidhauli Kalan police station area, had been missing for the past three days and his body was found floating in a canal on Friday, they said.

    A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide here after an employee of the bank he had taken a loan from threatened to attach his property for failing to repay it, police said on Friday. The farmer, Suresh from Dhulla village under Nidhauli Kalan police station area, had been missing for the past three days and his body was found floating in a canal on Friday, they said.

    According to Suresh's family, he had taken a loan of Rs 4 to 5 lakh from the bank some years ago but had not been able to repay it due to bad harvest, the police said. The family said a bank staffer visited him a few days ago and threatened to attach his house if he did not repay the loan.

    Suresh had been under pressure ever since and committed suicide by jumping into the canal, they added. Suresh's body was found near Athrara village, his brother Jagdish said.

    The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said.

    (This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...