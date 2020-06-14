Under Scanner for Mismatch in Covid-19 Death Toll, TN Govt Begins Fixing Numbers Going Back to May

Chennai: Days after discrepancies were reported in the COVID-19 death toll in the city, some deaths recorded in May as well as in the first week of June have been added to Tamil Nadu's health bulletin. Seven deaths were added to the June 13 bulletin.

Seven notified as part of reconciliation of the death data included a 76-year-old patient from Thiruvallur who died on May 24 due to lower respiratory tract infection/viral pneumonia, a 73-year-old from Chennai who died on May 28 due to pneumonia/multi-organ dysfunction, and a 69-year-old who was treated at a private hospital and died in May-end due to multi-organ dysfunction/septic shock.

The list also included a 27-year-old female from Chennai who died on June 2 due to ARDS/septic shock/ diabetic keto acidiosis.

Top sources said the committee set up to reconcile the issue is reviewing the over 200 missing death records and adding it to the state's official records after it gets clarification from the city's corporation department.

Mismatch in coronavirus death numbers came to light on Tuesday after officials from the Directorate of Public Health reportedly visited the Greater Chennai Corporation office and found the death register noting over 200 deaths unaccounted in the health department's tally. The department decided to form a committee to probe the case and reconcile the issue.

Following this incident, Health secretary Beela Rajesh was replaced by J Radhakrishnan who was also the special nodal officer of Chennai corporation.

The reconciliation committee is yet to come out with the exact number of deaths that were unreported in the city.

