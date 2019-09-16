Under Scanner for 'Misuse' of Assembly Furniture, Former Andhra Speaker Dies After Suicide Attempt
Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was reportedly upset over the cases being foisted against his family members by the YSRCP, tried hanging himself on Sunday night, but his attempts were foiled by his family members
Former speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.
Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao passed away on Monday at a hospital after he tried attempting suicide. The 72-year-old Rao was one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party in the state.
Rao, who was reportedly upset over the cases being foisted against his family members by the YSRCP, tried hanging himself on Sunday night, but his attempts were foiled by his family members. He was then rushed to the Basavatarakam Indo American Cander Hospital in Hyderabad where he later passed away.
After the YSRCP came to power, cases were lodged against the politician’s son and daughter on corruption allegations. Meanwhile, he personal faced allegations of misuse of assembly furniture.
A political slug fest erupted soon after Rao's death, with TDP leader Kesineni Nani calling his demise not a suicide albeit a "brutal murder by chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy".
This is not suicide a brutal murder by Chief Minister@ysjagan pic.twitter.com/xtRSDaHWOu— Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) September 16, 2019
A doctor by profession, Rao served as a minister in the NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu cabinet and was the first speaker of the Andhra Pradesh assembly after the state's bifurcation.
Earlier, he was elected as an MLA from Narasarao Pet and Sathenapally assembly segments. He lost in the recent elections against YSR Congress Party candidate Ambati Ram Babu from Sathenapally.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Producer Vikas Gupta Reacts to Link Up Rumours With Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes
- Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Confronts Shantanu Maheshwari Over Claims of Bias
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser