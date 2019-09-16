Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Under Scanner for 'Misuse' of Assembly Furniture, Former Andhra Speaker Dies After Suicide Attempt

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was reportedly upset over the cases being foisted against his family members by the YSRCP, tried hanging himself on Sunday night, but his attempts were foiled by his family members

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Under Scanner for 'Misuse' of Assembly Furniture, Former Andhra Speaker Dies After Suicide Attempt
Former speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao passed away on Monday at a hospital after he tried attempting suicide. The 72-year-old Rao was one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party in the state.

Rao, who was reportedly upset over the cases being foisted against his family members by the YSRCP, tried hanging himself on Sunday night, but his attempts were foiled by his family members. He was then rushed to the Basavatarakam Indo American Cander Hospital in Hyderabad where he later passed away.

After the YSRCP came to power, cases were lodged against the politician’s son and daughter on corruption allegations. Meanwhile, he personal faced allegations of misuse of assembly furniture.

A political slug fest erupted soon after Rao's death, with TDP leader Kesineni Nani calling his demise not a suicide albeit a "brutal murder by chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy".

A doctor by profession, Rao served as a minister in the NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu cabinet and was the first speaker of the Andhra Pradesh assembly after the state's bifurcation.

Earlier, he was elected as an MLA from Narasarao Pet and Sathenapally assembly segments. He lost in the recent elections against YSR Congress Party candidate Ambati Ram Babu from Sathenapally.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram