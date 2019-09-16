Under Scanner for 'Misuse' of Assembly Furniture, Former Andhra Speaker Dies After Suicide Attempt

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao passed away on Monday at a hospital after he tried attempting suicide. The 72-year-old Rao was one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party in the state.

Rao, who was reportedly upset over the cases being foisted against his family members by the YSRCP, tried hanging himself on Sunday night, but his attempts were foiled by his family members. He was then rushed to the Basavatarakam Indo American Cander Hospital in Hyderabad where he later passed away.

After the YSRCP came to power, cases were lodged against the politician’s son and daughter on corruption allegations. Meanwhile, he personal faced allegations of misuse of assembly furniture.

A political slug fest erupted soon after Rao's death, with TDP leader Kesineni Nani calling his demise not a suicide albeit a "brutal murder by chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy".

This is not suicide a brutal murder by Chief Minister@ysjagan pic.twitter.com/xtRSDaHWOu — Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) September 16, 2019

A doctor by profession, Rao served as a minister in the NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu cabinet and was the first speaker of the Andhra Pradesh assembly after the state's bifurcation.

Earlier, he was elected as an MLA from Narasarao Pet and Sathenapally assembly segments. He lost in the recent elections against YSR Congress Party candidate Ambati Ram Babu from Sathenapally.

