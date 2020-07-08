Under Scanner, Kanpur Top Cop Named in Slain Officer's Letter Shunted Out

After a damning letter, allegedly written by slain Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, went viral on the social media, Anant Deo Tiwari, a Deputy Inspector General in the Special Task Force was transferred and DIG of PAC Moradabad will take charge.

The letter in circulation, dated March 14, 2020, claimed that SHO Vinay Tiwari and Vikas Dubey had links with gangster Vikas Dubey and it requested the then SSP Anant Deo Tiwari to take action against the SHO. However, no action was initiated.

In another key development coming close on the heels of the suspension of Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari over his alleged involvement in tipping off Dubey ahead of the police raid, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P on Tuesday evening sent the entire police station consisting of 69 cops to the lines.

A new team of cops have joined at the Chaubeypur police station under which eight cops were martyred at Vikru village recently.

Speaking to the media on the issue, SSP Kanpur, Dinesh Kumar P said, “All the cops posted at Chaubeypur police station have been sent to the lines on suspicion of having links with criminal Vikas Dubey. The police investigation is going on in this regard and strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty.”

Earlier, SHO Chaubeypur police station, two sub-inspectors and a constable were suspended.

An aide of absconding gangster Vikas Dubey — the main accused in the cold-blooded murder of eight UP cops — on Sunday had admitted that someone from the police department had called Dubey and alerted him about the police raid.

Dayashankar Agnihotri, a close aide of the notorious gangster, was arrested by police after an encounter in Kalyanpur area of Kanpur. Dayashankar was shot in the leg during the encounter on Saturday and has been admitted at the district hospital for treatment. He is one of the 18 aides of Dubey on whom the police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 rupees each.

In a major revelation, Dayashankar confirmed that Dubey had received a call from police before the raid after which he alerted his gang members and got time to prepare an ambush for the police party which was coming to arrest him.

Dayashankar further said that during the raid there was just one weapon in the house which Dubey used to fire at the cops. Dayashankar added that he was locked up inside a room during the shootout and did not fire. He said that was not sure about the exact number of people who were involved in firing at the police party.