Under Water, On Beaches: How Lakshadweep Locals Are Protesting ‘Anti-People’ Policies Amid Lockdown

Residents of Lakshadweep held demonstrations by holding placards outside their homes and even underwater as part of its 12-hour hunger strike on Monday in protest against the island administration for its “anti-people" reform measures.

Protests are being held demanding the recall of island administrator Praful Khoda Patel over a slew of decisions, including drafts of the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR), the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (commonly known as PASA or the Goonda Act elsewhere), and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR), as well as an amendment to the Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulations.

Residents of Lakshadweep are on a 12-hour hunger strike today against the Lakshadweep administration and Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. The residents allege that the UT administration is implementing anti-people policies pic.twitter.com/9mIdjw1mWs— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Lakshadweep is an ecologically sensitive coral archipelago located off the Malabar coast consisting of 36 islands (of which 10 are inhabited and one developed as a tourist resort) spread out over 32 sq. kms. in the Indian Ocean, with a Muslim majority population of around 65,000 that is matrilineal, largely egalitarian, and ethnically close to Kerala.

The Lakshadweep administration has said it was laying the foundation for islands’ future in a planned way and developing it on the ‘Maldives model’ in two decades. Opposition and officials have expressed deep concerns for the recent decisions as LDAR reflects a Maldives model of land and tourism development which includes resorts, hotels and beachfronts is unmindful of the differences between the two island groups in size, population, number of islands and their spread.

MPs from the Congress- led UDF in Kerala has announced that they will organise a ‘dharna’ in front of the territorial administration office in Kochi on Monday. Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution demanding the recall of island administrator Praful Khoda Patel and requesting the Centre’s immediate intervention to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.

On Sunday, despite the protests, the island administration has taken a set of decisions, including deputing government officials onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering. The administration also issued a new order on managing cleanliness and hygiene, on June 4, directing the people of the islands to scientifically dispose of the tender coconut shell, tree leaves, coconut husk, coconut shell, trunk etc in and around dwelling and public places.

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal attacked the administration for its new directives, terming them as a “mockery" and urged the authorities to withdraw them immediately.

(With PTI inputs)

