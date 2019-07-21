Under What Law Does a Street Vendor Require License to Sell Meat, Delhi HC Raps NDMC
The counsel for the corporation, Monika Arora, thereafter sought time to place before the court the law, if any, which requires street vendors to get a license for selling meat.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation under which law a street vendor requires a license to sell meat and meat products.
"Where is the law that prohibits a street vendor from selling meat without a license? Which law entitles you (corporation) to prohibit it? Saying you have a policy is neither here nor there," Justice Vibhu Bakhru said.
The court granted the corporation time till July 22 to indicate the law which prohibits the sale of meat or meat products by street vendors without a license.
The court was hearing a plea by an association of street vendors seeking directions to the corporation not to displace them from their squatting sites at Mahendra Park here, till they are granted a vending certificate under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.
The association, in its petition, has contended that according to provisions of the Act they cannot be evicted unless a survey is conducted and a scheme is framed.
Arora, during the proceedings, contended that the vendors were sitting on the footpath and causing inconvenience to the public at large.
The corporation had also said that the vendors were vending meat and meat products in an unhygienic condition and this would entitle it to take the necessary action of removing them.
