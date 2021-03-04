Underground Tunnels to Connect PM, V-P Houses and MP Chambers to New Parliament Building

Three underground tunnels will link the new residence of prime minister, vice-president’s house and the chambers of MPs to the new Parliament building, which is currently under construction.

The tunnels are aimed at ensuring less disruptive security protocols for VVIPs like the prime minister and vice-president than when the processions move in and out of the complex, The Times of India reported. The tunnels, built underground, will make VIP movement easier. They are likely to be single lane and golf carts can be used to reach Parliament.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, a new PM House and PMO will be constructed on the South Block side and new residence for VP on North Block side.

The new parliament building will have separate offices for all MPs and those will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces as a step towards creating ‘paperless offices’. These chambers will be situated just across Parliament, where the Transport and Shram Shakti Bhawans currently stand.

However, no such tunnel is being built to connect the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the President doesn’t have to frequently visit Parliament.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for the upper house members.

This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses. At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha of 245.

In September last year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building.

The existing building is a massive circular edifice of 560 feet in diameter. The Parliament House Estate is enclosed by an ornamental red sandstone wall or iron grills with iron gates that can be closed when occasions demand. The building has 12 gates.