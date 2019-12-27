Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Understand the Chronology': Priyanka Gandhi Takes Dig at Amit Shah over NRC Remark

In a scathing remark at Amit Shah, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that they (the BJP) will first promise two crore jobs, then form the government, then destroy the constitution and will call you a fool for protesting.

Updated:December 27, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
'Understand the Chronology': Priyanka Gandhi Takes Dig at Amit Shah over NRC Remark
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a veiled dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his "understand the chronology" remark on the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act and said "youngistan will not budge".

Her sharp attack at Shah comes amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which the Congress is also opposing, alleging that it is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

"Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country's constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a 'fool' but youngistan will not budge," she tweeted in Hindi.

Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, had reportedly said, "Aap chronology samajh lijiye (please understand the chronology). He had reportedly said first CAB will come, then NRC and not just for Bengal but for the entire country.

