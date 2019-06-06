Undertrial Hangs Self to Death in Rajasthan Jail

Jaipur: An undertrial allegedly committed suicide at the Jhadol sub-jail of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.

Forty-year-old Amrit Lal, alias Amra, was arrested in a case of murder on April 9 this year. "He was found hanging in a cell with a plastic rope," Jhadol DSP Deva Ram said. He said the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.

Proceedings for the same have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.