Undertrial Hangs Self to Death in Rajasthan Jail
Forty-year-old undertrial Amrit Lal, alias Amra, was arrested in a murder case on April 9 this year.
Representative image.
Jaipur: An undertrial allegedly committed suicide at the Jhadol sub-jail of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.
Forty-year-old Amrit Lal, alias Amra, was arrested in a case of murder on April 9 this year. "He was found hanging in a cell with a plastic rope," Jhadol DSP Deva Ram said. He said the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.
Proceedings for the same have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.
