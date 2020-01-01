Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Undertrial Prisoner Escapes from Police Custody After Attacking Gurgaon Cop with Pepper Spray

The undertrial was being taken to hospital in Safdarjung after doctors in the Bhondsi jail said he had kidney stones.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Undertrial Prisoner Escapes from Police Custody After Attacking Gurgaon Cop with Pepper Spray
Representative image.

New Delhi An undertrial prisoner fled from police custody after he allegedly sprayed pepper powder in the eyes of a policeman outside Safdarjung hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old prisoner was identified as Naresh, they said.

The Gurgaon Police on Monday took seven prisoners from the Bhondsi Jail to Safdarjung hospital for medical check-ups. Around 12 pm when Sub-Inspector Shyam Phool stepped out a police van, Naresh sprayed pepper powder in his eyes and escaped with the help of his accomplices, police said.

"When I stepped out of the van, I saw three men rushing towards me. They fired in the air and gave the accused a spray bottle. He sprayed it in my eyes due to which I couldn't see anything and lost hold of Naresh. I somehow managed to catch Naresh, but his associates thrashed me, causing injuries to my head," Phool said.

Thereafter, Phool approached the Delhi Police and reported the matter.

"We registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC at Safdarjung Enclave police station on Monday," a senior police officer said.

Naresh, who was booked for assault and attempt to murder, was in Bhondsi Jail for nine months.

He was taken to the hospital after doctors from Bhondsi Jail said the man had kidney stones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram