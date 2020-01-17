Undertrial Prisoner Escapes Meghalaya Court Through Toilet Ventilator

Tura (Meghalaya): An undertrial prisoner has escaped through the ventilator of a toilet in a Meghalaya court despite police personnel standing guard outside, an officer said on Friday.

The incident happened when 32-year-old Bath N Marak, accused in kidnapping, extortion and other criminal cases, was being produced before the court of the district and sessions judge in Tura town on Thursday, the police officer said.

"He requested to be allowed to relieve himself. However, upon entering a toilet in the court premises, Marak loosened the bars of the ventilator and escaped," he said.

Marak was a former member of a group of notorious criminal William A Sangma, the officer said. "He (Marak) was able to take advantage of the loose bars of the ventilator to flee. A search is on for the escaped prisoner," West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, MGR Kumar said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.