Underworld Don Chhota Rajan, 3 Aides Jailed for 2 Years by Mumbai Court in Extortion Case

A Mumbai sessions court on Monday sentenced underworld don Chhota Rajan and three others to two years in jail in connection with an extortion case.

The former D-Company member is already serving a life sentence inside a high security cell in Delhi’s Tihar jail after he was convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

Rajan was handed over to the Indian authorities in October 2015, after he was deported from Indonesia against a red corner notice issued by the Interpol.

Rajendra S Nikhalje, popularly known as Chhota Rajan, has also been convicted for the murder of journalist J. Dey in 2011. Rajan, who had started working for Dawood Ibrahim in 1984, parted ways with Ibrahim following the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai (then Bombay).

