Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested in Senegal After Tip-off by Indian Agencies

Following a tip-off by Indian investigative agencies, underworld don Ravi Pujari was arrested by Senegal police from Dakar.According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Pujari was arrested on January 22 but the Indian embassy was informed about his arrest on January 26.Pujari is one of the most notorious names in the underworld and has been mentored by gangster Chhotta Rajan himself. Starting off as a petty criminal, Pujari stepped over to big crimes with the killing of rival Bala Zalte, after which he went on to join Rajan.He is long wanted in India for a number of cases, including extortion, kidnapping and murder. Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani had last year filed a police complaint alleging that Pujari had threatened to kill him.Following the arrest of his alleged henchman in June last year, it was revealed Pujari had allegedly threatened several Bollywood personalities, including Mahesh Bhatt and Farah Khan, as well.The Mumbai Police, last week, arrested Akash Shetty, an aide of Pujari who took over the Mumbai operations, amid high drama from a village in Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.