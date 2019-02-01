English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested in Senegal After Tip-off by Indian Agencies
Pujari is one of the most notorious names in the underworld and has been mentored by gangster Chhotta Rajan himself. Starting off as a petty criminal, Pujari stepped over to big crimes with the killing of rival Bala Zalte, after which he went on to join Rajan.
File photo of Ravi Pujari
New Delhi: Following a tip-off by Indian investigative agencies, underworld don Ravi Pujari was arrested by Senegal police from Dakar.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Pujari was arrested on January 22 but the Indian embassy was informed about his arrest on January 26.
Pujari is one of the most notorious names in the underworld and has been mentored by gangster Chhotta Rajan himself. Starting off as a petty criminal, Pujari stepped over to big crimes with the killing of rival Bala Zalte, after which he went on to join Rajan.
He is long wanted in India for a number of cases, including extortion, kidnapping and murder. Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani had last year filed a police complaint alleging that Pujari had threatened to kill him.
Following the arrest of his alleged henchman in June last year, it was revealed Pujari had allegedly threatened several Bollywood personalities, including Mahesh Bhatt and Farah Khan, as well.
The Mumbai Police, last week, arrested Akash Shetty, an aide of Pujari who took over the Mumbai operations, amid high drama from a village in Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Pujari was arrested on January 22 but the Indian embassy was informed about his arrest on January 26.
Pujari is one of the most notorious names in the underworld and has been mentored by gangster Chhotta Rajan himself. Starting off as a petty criminal, Pujari stepped over to big crimes with the killing of rival Bala Zalte, after which he went on to join Rajan.
He is long wanted in India for a number of cases, including extortion, kidnapping and murder. Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani had last year filed a police complaint alleging that Pujari had threatened to kill him.
Following the arrest of his alleged henchman in June last year, it was revealed Pujari had allegedly threatened several Bollywood personalities, including Mahesh Bhatt and Farah Khan, as well.
The Mumbai Police, last week, arrested Akash Shetty, an aide of Pujari who took over the Mumbai operations, amid high drama from a village in Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
- Exclusive: Upcoming Hyundai Styx (Carlino) Compact SUV Spied, Slotted Below Creta
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera, Could be Priced in India at Rs 9,999: Here Are The Details
- UAE Protests Over Qatari Players' Eligibility at Asian Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results