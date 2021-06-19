Undeterred By Covid-19, Bengal Man Sings And Dances To Keep Patients Happy

He has been affected by the deadly virus twice, but it did nothing to break his spirit or weaken his morale. Meet Bapi Biswas, an employee of a private hospital in Bengal’s Raiganj, who spends his nights and days trying to boost the morale of Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital. He sings, dances, and even recites poems for the patients in an effort to make them smile through all the pain and suffering.

Bapi, a resident of Hanskhali village in Nadia district, has been working at the Mikki Megha Hospital in Raiganj as a nurse since 2020. From an early age, he had a passion for serving mankind. He enrolled in a nursing college in Bengalure to devote himself to the service of the people. After three years of extreme financial hardship, he finally obtained his degree in 2009.

After returning to the state, he first joined the BMRC Hospital in Barrackpore. After staying there for some time, he joined Techno Global Hospital. A few days later, he again relocated to a nursing home called Sanjivan in Bagula.

Apart from his nursing duties, Bapi also takes it upon himself to drop people off at their homes after they recover. When someone returns home after recovery, he feels absolute contentment and great joy. In the words of Bapi, “I cannot remain silent when I see a critically ill patient. I try to heal him by serving him day and night. All those who get sick and get admitted are like my own relatives.” So he thinks it is his duty to be by their side.

Bhaskar Bhattacharya, convener of the Support Covid organisation, said, Bapi is like a family member of the patients of the hospital. “He keeps in touch with the patients’ families, as well as coordinates with the day-to-day activities of our organization,” Bhattacharya added.

