Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Undeterred by Rs 17 Lakh Hike Since 1994, Hyderabad Family Buys Ganesh Laddu for Blooming Harvest

Bidding for the laddu had begun at Rs 1,116 and its valuation increased to Rs 17.60 lakh within ten minutes of the starting of the auction.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:September 12, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Undeterred by Rs 17 Lakh Hike Since 1994, Hyderabad Family Buys Ganesh Laddu for Blooming Harvest
Representative Image. (PTI)
Loading...

Hyderabad: The famous Balapur Ganesh Laddu has been auctioned for a whopping Rs 17.60 lakh in Hyderabad. The winning bid for the 21 kg laddu was made by Kolam Ram Reddy. Bidding for the laddu had begun at Rs 1,116 and its valuation increased to Rs 17.60 lakh within ten minutes of the starting of the auction.

“With the grace of god our family bagged it for the ninth time. We are very happy,” said Kolan.

The auction of Balapur Ganesh laddu started in 1994. It was Kolan Mohan Reddy, who had won it for Rs 450. Mohan Reddy of the Kolan family went onto win the auction for five years in a row.

“Ours is an agricultural family. We came to this stage with the grace of god. We feel blessed when we win a laddu,” Kolan Srinivas Reddy, Ram Reddy’s uncle said.

In 2017, Nagam Tirupati Reddy bagged the laddu for Rs 15.60 lakh.

Last year, the laddu was won by Srinivas Gupta of Balapur Arya Vysya Sangam for Rs 16.60

lakh.

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram