Undeterred by Rs 17 Lakh Hike Since 1994, Hyderabad Family Buys Ganesh Laddu for Blooming Harvest

Hyderabad: The famous Balapur Ganesh Laddu has been auctioned for a whopping Rs 17.60 lakh in Hyderabad. The winning bid for the 21 kg laddu was made by Kolam Ram Reddy. Bidding for the laddu had begun at Rs 1,116 and its valuation increased to Rs 17.60 lakh within ten minutes of the starting of the auction.

“With the grace of god our family bagged it for the ninth time. We are very happy,” said Kolan.

The auction of Balapur Ganesh laddu started in 1994. It was Kolan Mohan Reddy, who had won it for Rs 450. Mohan Reddy of the Kolan family went onto win the auction for five years in a row.

“Ours is an agricultural family. We came to this stage with the grace of god. We feel blessed when we win a laddu,” Kolan Srinivas Reddy, Ram Reddy’s uncle said.

In 2017, Nagam Tirupati Reddy bagged the laddu for Rs 15.60 lakh.

Last year, the laddu was won by Srinivas Gupta of Balapur Arya Vysya Sangam for Rs 16.60

lakh.

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield.

