INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Unemployed Engineering Graduate Held for Placing Raw Meat in Front of 2 Temples

Representative image.

Representative image.

He appeared to be mentally upset due to some family dispute and the arrest was made Friday evening after going through the CCTV footage.

  • PTI Chennai
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Share this:

A 48-year-old unemployed engineering graduate has been arrested for allegedly placing pieces of raw meat, presumed to be pork, near two temples here, police said on Saturday.


A preliminary inquiry revealed that he did not not belong to any religious and casteist organisation, police said in a release.


He appeared to be mentally upset due to some family dispute and the arrest was made Friday evening after going through the CCTV footage, which suggested that a man was placing carry bags and returning on a motorcycle, police said.


He was traced and held based on the motor cycle registration number.


The raw meat was found in front of the Venugopala Krishnaswamy and Sri Raghavendra temples yesterday.


He was booked under various IPC sections including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), police said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading