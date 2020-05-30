Unemployed Engineering Graduate Held for Placing Raw Meat in Front of 2 Temples

A 48-year-old unemployed engineering graduate has been arrested for allegedly placing pieces of raw meat, presumed to be pork, near two temples here, police said on Saturday.







A preliminary inquiry revealed that he did not not belong to any religious and casteist organisation, police said in a release.







He appeared to be mentally upset due to some family dispute and the arrest was made Friday evening after going through the CCTV footage, which suggested that a man was placing carry bags and returning on a motorcycle, police said.







He was traced and held based on the motor cycle registration number.







The raw meat was found in front of the Venugopala Krishnaswamy and Sri Raghavendra temples yesterday.







He was booked under various IPC sections including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), police said.