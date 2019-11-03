Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Unemployed Youth Found Hanging from Railway Overbridge in Rajasthan's Kota, Suicide Suspected

Meena was an unemployed arts graduate. He was fond of leading a flashy lifestyle, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Bundi Sadar police station, Satyanarayan Parashar said.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
Representative image.

Kota: In a suspected case of suicide, a 20-year-old man was found hanging from a railway overbridge near Bundi railway station in Rajasthan's Kota district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar Meena, a resident of Bagawada village of Kota, they said.

Meena was an unemployed arts graduate. He was fond of leading a flashy lifestyle, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Bundi Sadar police station, Satyanarayan Parashar said.

Three months ago, he lied to his family that he had secured a job in Indian Railways and had been posted at Bundi railway station. Following this, he started living in Bundi, he said.

On Sunday morning, Meena was found hanging from iron rods sticking out of a pillar under the railway overbridge near the railway station, the ASI said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide as no injury marks were found on his body. No suicide note has been recovered, he said.

A case has been registered under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The body was handed over to Meena's family after a post-mortem, he added.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man was found dead near a temple along the banks of Chambal river in Kota on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Kota's Barode village, they said.

ASI, Kunhari police station, Vijay Singh, said it is suspected that Sharma drowned while taking a bath after offering prayers at the nearby temple.

The body was handed over to Sharma's family members after a post-mortem. A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC, he said.

