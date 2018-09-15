English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unemployment, Frustration Reason Behind Rape Incidents: BJP MLA on Rewari Case
On Wednesday, the teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of men at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter handle of ANI)
New Delhi: Days after a 19-year-old woman was abducted and gang-raped in Haryana, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA blamed unemployment and frustration among the youth as the reason behind such crimes.
“Youth who do not have employment get frustrated and commit such (rapes) crimes,” Premlata, BJP MLA from Haryana's Uchana Kalan told ANI.
One of the three accused in the case is an Army man posted in Rajasthan. A police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said on Saturday.
The woman was reportedly kidnapped while she was on her way to a coaching centre.
Four to five men, who arrived in a car, took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her after offering the girl a sedative-laced drink, police said.
The accused later dropped her near a bus stop in Kanina.
However, the father of the young woman who is a CBSE topper, told reporters on Friday that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons.
Her mother accused the police of failing to take action in the case. She said on Friday that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident, while the accused were "roaming freely".
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
