Unemployment in India Lower Than China and Asia Pacific, Says Minister Quoting ILO Report

New Delhi: India has the least unemployment rate in the world based on the International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, but the government is not satisified with it, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

As per the ILO report, unemployment rate stood at 3.5 per cent in India, against 4.7 per cent in China and 4.2 per cent in Asia Pacific, he said during the Question Hour.

The Minister also said that the data given before the general elections was not true.

"India has least unemployment rate in the world based on ILO report. ...India's situation is better than other countries, but we are not satisfied with it," Gangwar said.

The Prime Minister is talking about reforms. There is no dearth of jobs in the country, but people want stable and government jobs, he added.

To a query on decline in jobs in the informal sector, the Minister said: "We have no information on decline in the informal sector."

After the government came to power, it is working more proactively in this area.

The government is very active in creating employment, he said, adding that in the formal sector, there has been increase in jobs by 1 crore each year.

He was also asked if job seekers are getting the benefit after the government removed interview process for some category of government jobs.

The Minister said: Interview is scrapped for D category posts, it is benefitting. About 10-12 per cent jobs are getting vacant each year, we are in the process of filling them up. It takes one year to offer a job in this process."

On the demand to set up an institutional mechanism to maintain a consolidated data of vacancies and potential recruitment in the country, Gangwar said there is a set system in place for government jobs.

"In the last five years under UPSC and SSE, 2,45,470 government jobs were offered. That apart, the government recruiting agencies are also filling up posts. We make efforts to give information about the recruitment from time to time," he added.