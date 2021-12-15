Kolkata's Durga Puja Accorded UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Status

The UNESCO on Wednesday accorded heritage status to West Bengal's Durga puja festival, a move that has been hailed by the people of the state. "Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post, called the news a matter of “great pride and joy for every India."

A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the announcement a proud moment for Bengal and said Durga Puja is an “emotion that unites everyone."

Proud moment for Bengal!To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity.

The auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity.It is great to learn that this iconic festival has been inscribed on UNESCO’s #IntangibleHeritage list. Every Indian is immensely proud. https://t.co/d0QM7g3wHo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Suvaprasanna, the chairman of State Heritage Commission, said the Red road carnival, which displays the craftsmanship that goes into the making of Durga puja pandals, have made more people across the world aware of the grandeur that is synonymous with the festival.

