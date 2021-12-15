CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » India » Kolkata's Durga Puja Accorded UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Status
1-MIN READ

Kolkata's Durga Puja Accorded UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Status

Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. (PTI)

Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post, called the news a matter of "great pride and joy for every India."

The UNESCO on Wednesday accorded heritage status to West Bengal's Durga puja festival, a move that has been hailed by the people of the state. "Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Twitter post, called the news a matter of “great pride and joy for every India."

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the announcement a proud moment for Bengal and said Durga Puja is an “emotion that unites everyone."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity.

Suvaprasanna, the chairman of State Heritage Commission, said the Red road carnival, which displays the craftsmanship that goes into the making of Durga puja pandals, have made more people across the world aware of the grandeur that is synonymous with the festival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 15, 2021, 19:22 IST