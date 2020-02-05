UNESCO Director General Visits Raj Ghat & Humayun's Tomb, Signs Education Pact with HRD Minister

New Delhi: UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Tuesday kicked off her three-day tour of India seeking to bolster "strategic partnership" with the country, focusing on areas of heritage and education, officials said. This is her first official visit to India after she took charge as the DG of the world body, they said.

Azoulay visited Raj Ghat after arriving in Delhi to pay her respects to Mahatma Gandhi, officials said. She also met Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and the two signed an agreement on the education sector.

A delegation of UNESCO let by the DG also met the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, a UNESCO India official said.

"During her meetings, Azoulay will explore opportunities to develop UNESCO's strategic partnership with India with a particular focus on culture, education and artificial intelligence(AI)," the UNESCO India office said, before the DG's visit commenced. "Member States have asked UNESCO to develop a standard-setting instrument for the ethics in AI," the office added.

The UNESCO India Office also tweeted pictures of her visit to the Mughal-era tomb of emperor Humayun, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. On Wednesday, Azoulay will travel to Jaipur, which last June became the 38th World Heritage site in India.

She will attend a special ceremony honouring UNESCO, at the iconic Albert Hall, alongside Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, officials said. The UNESCO DG will also visit the Amer Fort in Rajasthan. While in Rajasthan, Azoulay will also visit the Girls Secondary School in Amer, reflecting UNESCO's commitment to girls' education.

In Delhi, she will visit the National Museum to see the exhibition titled 'Indian Heritage in Digital Space' which showcases augmented reality displays of five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, officials said.

On the last day of her visit, she will address the opening session of a seminar on 'The Future of Education - Artificial Intelligence for Social and Emotional Learning' in Delhi, organised by the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP), they said.

