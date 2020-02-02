Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Unfazed by Shooting, Shaheen Bagh Protesters Refuse to Leave Site Till Citizenship Law is Revoked

A 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air in the southeast Delhi locality, triggering panic on Saturday evening.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
Unfazed by Shooting, Shaheen Bagh Protesters Refuse to Leave Site Till Citizenship Law is Revoked
Elderly women during a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Unfazed by the firing incident at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, protesters said they will continue their stir at the site until the government revokes the amended citizenship law.

A 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air in the southeast Delhi locality, triggering panic on Saturday evening. The man was later taken into custody and no one was injured in the incident.

Soon after, more protesters were seen flocking to the site. Some sung the national anthem, while others formed a human chain and offered namaz.

The protesters also raised slogans against the Delhi Police.

A woman protester, who didn't wish to be named, said the incident created panic among them as well as the children.

"Many women and children were inside the tent when the incident occurred. We rushed to the spot on hearing a gunshot. Everyone is scared. But we won't leave," she said.

Farjana, 35, said she had been sitting at the protest site since the last three weeks.

“Nobody wants violence. We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Shaheen Bagh and see how people have been protesting here peacefully. No one from here is involved in any kind of violence whether it is firing or something else. We just want the government to revoke this law. Till then we will not leave the site," she said.

Farhan Akhtar (30), who lives nearby, alleged that the government thought it could scare away the protestors and dilute the movement.

"I want to tell them that people are sitting here for their rights. They want the newly amended Citizenship Act abolished and till that time, nobody will move," Akhtar said.

Rehman, 28, blamed provocative statements by BJP leaders for the attack.

"We don't want CAA and NRC. The people of this country want jobs and education. Don't divide us on the basis of religion. Leaders like Anurag Thakur are instigating the youth who are taking these kind of steps," he said.

