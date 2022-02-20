'Unforgettable Moment': Mandaviya Helps Specially-abled Man Wear Prosthetic Leg During Visit to Mumbai

In a heartwarming gesture, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday helped a specially-abled man to wear a prosthetic leg during his two-day visit to Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai.

The Union Minister who landed in Mumbai on Saturday had paid a visit to the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation today where he met the specially-abled man.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya posted a picture from his visit where he can be seen helping the man put on a prosthesis and also termed the experience as an unforgettable moment of his life.

मेरे मुंबई दौरे के समय आज मुझे अखिल भारतीय भौतिक चिकित्सा एवं पुनर्वास संस्थान जाने का अवसर मिला।इस दौरान एक दिव्यांगजन को कृत्रिम अंग पहनाया जो मेरे जीवन का अविस्मरणीय पल बन गया। pic.twitter.com/D5osCmqSNx — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 20, 2022

During the trip to Mumbai, he also paid an unplanned visit to ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ in Mumbai and conducted a surprise inspection. These Jan Aushadhi Kendras are known as ‘Modi ji ki shop’, ‘Modi Medical’, which provide cheap and best medicines to the public," tweeted the Office of Mansukh Mandaviya in Hindi.

Later he inaugurated the Centre for the demography of Gender & Centre for Aging Studies at the International Institute for Population Sciences campus in Deonar. At IIPS the minister reviewed various projects related to population studies and the upcoming National Family Health Survey-6.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, the minister visited the National Institute of Public Health training research in Panvel where he was found planting an Amla sapling inside the premises.

While planting the sapling, the Minister said that just as the roots of the tree grow deeper, he hopes that the research carried out by the institute also keeps getting better thereby benefiting the society at large.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.