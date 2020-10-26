Unfortunate, Says Apex Court on Ex-HC Judge's Attempt to Forcibly Enter House of Retd SC Judge

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was "unfortunate" that a former high court judge forcibly tried to enter the residence of retired top court judge R Banumathi in Chennai.

"Whatever has happened is unfortunate. You should take all appropriate actions, including filing representation and complaint," a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar told senior advocate CA Sundaram.

Sundaram was appearing for Delhi Tamil Advocates Association, a group of lawyers who had filed a petition complaining against former High court judge CS Karnan's conduct.

Karnan, who was then a sitting judge in the Madras High Court, had to serve six months behind bars in a Kolkata prison after he was held guilty of criminal contempt by the Supreme Court. He retired while incarcerated in 2017.

Justice Banumathi, who also has Tamil Nadu as her home state, retired as a judge of the apex court in July this year.

During the proceedings, Sundaram referred to the abusive videos put up on YouTube and other social media platforms by Karnan, in which the former HC judge is reportedly seen bad mouthing judges and their family members.

"There are newspaper reports that he tried to force his way into the house of Justice Justice Banumathi," rued Sundaram.

At this, the bench said that the petitioners will have to approach proper authorities for getting the videos removed and that it may not be within the domain of a court to issue such orders at present.

About Karnan trying to enter Justice Banumathi's residence, the bench termed it "unfortunate" and suggested the petitioners should move to appropriate authorities under the law.

Responding, Sundaram said that he has always believed that Karnan needs medical help. The counsel also sought the liberty to amend the petition on the ground that he wishes to bring on record a particular provision in the Information and Technology Act which may come handy in a situation like this.

The bench adjourned the matter, asking Sundaram to exercise all remedies available to them under the law in the meantime.