Unfortunate that Oppn Parties, with History of Handling Farmers' Protests Poorly, are Misleading Annadatas

What took place in Delhi on Republic Day was nothing short of organised anarchy. Small farmers, elderly men and young boys were brought together in an extremely unfortunate event for the world's largest democracy. Especially at a juncture when the issue is so sensitive.

What is further regrettable is the fact that such a community, who we refer to as the annadaata, are being misled instead of being pacified by political parties. Political parties are trying to hijack the movement and legitimise everything that happened on January 26. It was an absolute shame for the entire nation.

It definitely seems that there are forces that tried to hijack the movement. It is very much possible for a law to have loopholes, but there is always a possibility to improve and for that, the government had offered to meet with the farmers. More than 10 times the Centre sat with them and held consultations. The options the government gave them are representative of the fact that they wanted to listen to the farmers and help them. However, the stubborn demand that the only way out is to repeal the laws discredited even genuine grievances. Because of this, people have completely lost faith in what these so-called farmer leaders are saying.

Moreover, the way the Congress party has come out -- holding press conferences and criticising the Centre for the mayhem -- is uncalled for. The Congress has forgotten what they did to farmers in 1988 when there was a massive protest. The government had resorted to firing at the farmers, killing two protesters. Water supply to the demonstrating farmers was cut and food supply was curbed. Therefore, those who have handled farmers' demands so poorly have no moral ground to instruct the government on such matters.

The way these Opposition parties are trying to cover up whatever happened on January 26 begs the question whether they provided some sort of a tacit or direct support to the protestors.

Geeta Bhatt is an academician and Director of NCWEB, University of Delhi. She is also a former member of the Academic Council, University of Delhi.

As Told to Rounak Gunjan