UNGA President-elect Abdulla Shahid Calls on PM Modi; Leaders Discuss India-Maldives Ties

UNGA president-elect Abdulla Shahid Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who emphasised the importance of reforming the multilateral system to reflect the current realities and the aspirations of a vast majority of the world’s population, an official statement said.

Shahid, also the Maldives’ Foreign Minister, is visiting India in his capacity as the president-elect of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) following the election held in New York on July 7.

Modi congratulated Shahid on his resounding victory in the election, noting that this reflects the Maldives’ growing stature on the world stage.

The statement said, “Prime Minister felicitated the President-elect on his Vision Statement for a ‘Presidency of Hope’ and assured him of India’s full support and cooperation during his Presidency. He emphasised the importance of reforming the multilateral system, including the United Nations organs, to reflect the current realities of the world and the aspirations of a vast majority of the world’s population."

Both leaders also discussed the rapid growth in the India-Maldives bilateral relationship in recent years. Modi expressed satisfaction that bilateral projects are progressing well despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasised the importance of the Maldives as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First policy" and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), it said.

