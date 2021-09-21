UNGA Session Live Updates: Biden To Address 'Cold War' With China, India to Take Up Terrorism, Vaccines, Climate Change

UNGA Session Live Updates: US President Joe Biden, in his first speech at the UN General Assembly tonight, will make it clear that the United States is not looking to pursue a “new Cold War” with any country, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. She was responding to a reporter’s question on Monday after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a recent media interview ahead of this week’s UNGA, asked the US and China to repair their relationship to avoid a potential Cold War.
“The president’s and this administration’s view is that our relationship with China is one not of conflict but of competition. So, we wouldn’t agree with the characterization of the relationship. “As I would note in the readout of the president’s call with President Xi just last week, a 90-minute call that covered an extensive list of topics, it was a conversation that was candid, but it was certainly not elevated,” the White House press secretary said.
India will use its voice at the high-level United Nations General Assembly to forcefully take up global issues such as terrorism, climate change, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, Indo-Pacific and UN reforms, the country’s envoy to the world organisation has said. The COVID-19 pandemic and developments in Afghanistan are expected to dominate the 76th UNGA session, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said.
Imran Khan to Outline Pakistan's Perspective on Key Regional and Global Issues | Prime Minister Imran Khan will outline Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global issues, especially on Kashmir and the situation in Afghanistan, in his policy address to the UN General Assembly later this week, according to official sources. The 76th annual session of the UN General Assembly is set to start in New York from Tuesday and Khan will address the world body through video link, the Foreign Office said here on Monday. Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram said that his country's priorities at the UNGA include highlighting concerns about Kashmir and a strategy for Afghanistan on how to ensure stability, peace, reconciliation and revival of the economy.
READ | Afghanistan, Terror Network & Trade on Agenda as PM Modi Gears Up to Meet Biden
PM Narendra Modi is set for a hectic itinerary as he leaves for the United States on Wednesday for his first major foreign visit during the pandemic.
PM Modi to Visit US Tomorrow | "PM Narendra Modi will leave tomorrow morning and will return on September 26. This is his first major foreign visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the highlights will be the meeting with US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House. This is the first in person meeting of Prime Minister Modi with President Biden," said Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla.
READ | Meeting Biden, Quad Summit, UNGA Session: Hectic Week for PM Modi as High-level Debate Kicks off Today
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a trip to the United Nations, back-to-back meetings have been scheduled with the world leaders along with the 76th session of the UN General…
Biden Will Tell UNGA That US Not Looking for New Cold War: White House | President Joe Biden, in his first speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, will make it clear that the United States is not looking to pursue a "new Cold War" with any country, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. She was responding to a reporter's question on Monday after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a recent media interview ahead of this week's UNGA, asked the US and China to repair their relationship to avoid a potential Cold War.
Guterres has opined the US and China should cooperate on climate and negotiate on trade and technology despite persisting political fissures about human rights, economics, online security and sovereignty in the South China Sea. “We recognize that China is a country and that while we may take issue with some means they engage in the world, we also have areas we will want to continue to work together, and that is certainly many of the topics that were raised by the (UN) secretary-general. The president has a meeting with him later this evening,” Psaki said.
“Tomorrow, the president will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly. He will make absolutely clear that he is not looking to pursue in future a new Cold War with any country. We will continue to pursue our interests. We will continue to lift global priorities, but that is not the objective or the policy of the United States,” she said. A senior official of the administration echoed a similar view at a conference call with reporters.
“Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocs. He believes in a vigorous, intensive, principled competition that does not tip over into conflict,” said the official. “If you look at the readout of his call with President Xi Jinping several days ago, you will see exactly that message reflected… It this message he will convey from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly tomorrow,” he said.
The official said it is the administration’s firm commitment to stand up for American interests and its allies, but to do so in a way that is responsible and that does not drive towards conflict, either intended or unintended, he said. “There are also areas where we can work together with China and should work together with China. That includes on climate and in ensuring that we do end this pandemic as rapidly as possible,” said the official.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here