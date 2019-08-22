Unhappy Over Birth of Second Girl Child, Maharashtra Woman Stabs Husband to Death

Palghar: A 33-year-old woman from Nalasopara in Palghar district allegedly stabbed her husband to death as she was unhappy over the birth of their second girl child, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at their residence in Gala Nagar early on Wednesday, police said. The accused, Pranali Sunil Kadam, was arrested late Wednesday night for killing her 36-year-old husband, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

"The accused was unhappy ever since she had given birth to a girl child for the second time. She blamed her husband for it. Besides, she also doubted the character of her husband and they frequently quarreled over the issue," he said.

"Around 5 am on Wednesday, Pranali stabbed Sunil multiple times with the help of a kitchen knife. He was rushed to a private hospital by his parents, where he succumbed to his injuries hours later," Katkar added.

After killing him, she changed her own dress and also removed the blood-stains from the room in order to hide the crime. She tried to pass it off as a suicide, but the police probe confirmed her role in the murder, the official said.

She has been booked her under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

