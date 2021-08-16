Unhappy Over Girl Child, Andhra Pradesh Woman Drowns Her in Sink

Police arrested a woman for allegedly drowning her infant girl to death in a toilet sink in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The woman has been identified as Sitamahalakshmi, a resident of Remalli village. Sitamahalakshmi along with her husband Harikrishna had admitted their infant daughter at a private hospital in Eluru city on August 8. The doctors of the hospital diagnosed that the child was suffering from sinus and discharged her after three days.

“The mother and father of the infant girl after paying the medical bills complained that their child has gone missing,” said a police officer.

The Eluru Police said the hospital management and the child’s parents started a manhunt in the campus. After a few hours, the infant was found dead in the hospital sink.

Harikrishna and his wife had lodged a complaint against the hospital management for negligence and murder. “During our investigation, we got a hint that Sitamahalakshmi could have murdered her infant daughter. On Sunday, we detained her for questioning. During questioning, she accepted to committing the murder,” said the police officer..

Sitamahalakshmi told the cops that she was not happy about giving birth to a girl child. “She was hoping to have a son. She murdered the girl as she got angry after seeing her child suffering from illness,” the police officer added.

Harikrishna, a farmer by profession, said they have been married for the past six years. “I was very happy when my wife gave birth to our daughter on July 30 this year. I am shocked to know that my wife killed our child,” he said.

