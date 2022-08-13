Meghalaya government officials were caught in an embarrassing situation wherein Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu walked out of a review meeting held at a convention centre in Shillong on Saturday.

The minister said that though Meghalaya government officials were giving him presentation but no papers on the programme implementation were given to him as he asked. Unhappy over officials’ behaviour, the minister left the venue for his hotel. Later, the state government officials visited his room at the hotel and pleaded with him to return for the meeting.

Talking to reporters, the Union Minister said, “This is my first visit. I am here to review the central schemes, they were showing me only the presentation but papers were not ready so I suggested them to get the papers and we will have the review meeting.”

Tudu said, “No, I am not happy because without any papers how will we review. I have to give the report to the concerned department so the hard copy is very much essential.”

After much persuasion, the minister return and attended the review meeting.

