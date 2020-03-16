Unhappy with Delhi Govt's Quarantine Facilities? You Can Put up at These Posh Hotels, But There's a Catch​

New Delhi: The Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has tied up with three hotels in the national capital to rent out their rooms for asymptomatic people who are arriving from abroad, but have to be quarantined for 14 days as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

The three hotels — IBIS, Lemon Tree and Red Fox — are close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the city. They would charge Rs 3,100 per day for each room and the tariff would include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Kejriwal said the government facilities may not meet the expectations of some people and hence, arrangements have been made accordingly.

“Many people who are coming from abroad, especially via flights, belong to the affluent class, and (our) facilities may not meet their expectations. There could be lack of amenities too (in some places) and I am not denying that. We will work to improve that. We have made special arrangements and booked rooms in some hotels. If these people are willing to pay, they can be quarantined in these hotels,” the chief minister said.

The Delhi government has booked a total of 182 rooms in the three hotels (IBIS-92, Lemon Tree-54 and Red Fox-36). Any individual seeking to be quarantined in any of these hotels would have to make payments directly to the hotel, while the government would ensure that medical attention is provided to the individual.

The decision was taken on Sunday during a meeting chaired by Health Minister Satyendra Jain in consultation with Kejriwal. Sources said the government is not providing any specific incentive to the hotels given that there has been no demand for rooms over the last few days due to coronavirus fears and hotels are struggling to keep their rooms occupied.

Explaining the process of home quarantine, the chief minister said there are three categories in this regard. “Category A consists of those who come from abroad and are symptomatic, category B consists of those who are above 60 years and have ailments like diabetes or hypertension, while category C consists of those who are young and don't have any symptom. Those belonging to categories B and C are being sent for home quarantine.”

The Delhi government’s quarantine facilities have been prepared at the Police Training School in Jharoda Kaka and Wazirabad for 1,400 people. Similar facilities for another 4,000 people are being prepared in Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats at Narela.

Some arrangements are also being made at the under-construction hospital in Burari and empty flats available with the Delhi Urban Shelter Board.

More than 500 beds have been kept ready at 19 government hospitals to deal with any emergency arising out of the deadly coronavirus crisis. However, not a single bed has been used so far.

Of the seven positive Covid19 cases that have been reported in Delhi, a 68-year-old woman lost her life, while two patients have been discharged and the remaining four are undergoing treatment.

The government on Monday banned all gatherings — religious, political, social, cultural, family and protests, including the Shaheen Bagh agitation that has been underway since December last year, having more than 50 people. An exception was, however, made for marriages, though the CM urged citizens to postpone weddings if possible.

Additionally, district magistrates have been instructed to make mass provisions for washing hands in their respective areas.

