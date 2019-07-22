Take the pledge to vote

Unhappy With Dry Spell, MP Tribals Cover Rain God’s Idols With Mud

Rainfall remains scattered in Madhya Pradesh as several parts are lashed by rains while some others are still parched and dry

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 22, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
Unhappy With Dry Spell, MP Tribals Cover Rain God's Idols With Mud
Tribals in MP's Betul cover lord Indra's idols with mud
Betul: A section of tribals in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul are ‘suffocating’ rain god Indra as they are unhappy with the dry spell in the region.

In various parts of Madhya Pradesh, locals have their own traditions of pleasing rain god with customs ranging from folk songs to bizarre homosexual marriages and marrying off frogs. In Betul, the tribal people are resorting to punishing the rain god instead.

The natives of village Asadhi believe that the region is yet to receive proper rainfall that lord Indra is anguished as. However, the residents instead of pleasing the rain god are going to the punishment method.

The locals are covering the idol of lord Indra with mud so as to suffocate him and make him offer rains. Kids from across the areas are asked to cover the idol with mud and put a stone atop.

According to the locals, they will remove the mud as soon as the rains are they receive the rainfall.

Rainfall remains scattered in Madhya Pradesh as several parts are lashed by rains while some others are still parched and dry. Betul, a tribal-dominated district of the state is one of the areas which are still waiting for the showers.

(With Inputs from Rishu Naidu, News18 MP)

