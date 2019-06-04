Take the pledge to vote

Unhappy With Iftar Tweet Aimed at Nitish and Paswan, Amit Shah Rebukes Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh had tweeted a comment along with a picture of Kumar, Paswan and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other's hands at an iftar party on Monday.

June 4, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
Unhappy With Iftar Tweet Aimed at Nitish and Paswan, Amit Shah Rebukes Giriraj Singh
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Giriraj Singh to avoid making statements following the latter's tweet aimed at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

The BJP MP from Begusarai had targetted Kumar and Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for the holy month of Ramadan.

"Why do we lag behind in our religion and rituals and lead in display for other," Singh said in a tweet, adding that the image would have been beautiful had they organised "phalahar on Navratra (vegetarian fare on Navratra)".

Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Kumar, Paswan and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other's hands at the iftar on Monday night.

Reacting to Singh's tweet, Kumar told news agency ANI, "He does all this so that media makes news out of it."

Nitish's JDU and Paswan's LJP are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

