Unhappy With Marriage, UP Woman Plans to Kidnap Own Baby After Being Inspired by 'Child-lifters'

A 22-year-old woman was arrested by Ghaziabad police for faking the kidnapping of her five-month-old son in order to elope with a 25-year-old man from her locality. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman, identified as Zainab wanted to elope with one Salman but was unable to do so since her husband was unwilling to hand over the child.

After hearing rumours of child-lifter gangs in the area, Zainab, Salman along with one Komal hatched the fake kidnapping plan following which she filed a police complaint claiming that her child had been picked up from a market in Trilokpuri.

The report quoted HN Singh, the superintendent of police (city), as saying that Zainab in her complaint said that her child disappeared after she left her in the care of a woman when she had gone shopping at Shani Bazar.

It was only after Zainab was pressed for details by the police constables that she finally divulged that the plan had been a ruse concocted to get away from her husband with her child.

She also told the police that she had planned to keep her child with her friend Komal and would pick her up later. Komal and Sunita are residents of East Delhi’s Himmatpuri area. Police have arrested the three suspects including Zainab’s mother-in-law, Sunita, who they think was a part of the plan.

