Unhappy With Marriage, UP Woman Plans to Kidnap Own Baby After Being Inspired by 'Child-lifters'
The woman, identified as Zainab, came up with the plan as she wanted to elope with one Salman but was unable to do so since her husband was unwilling to hand over the child.
Representative image.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested by Ghaziabad police for faking the kidnapping of her five-month-old son in order to elope with a 25-year-old man from her locality. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman, identified as Zainab wanted to elope with one Salman but was unable to do so since her husband was unwilling to hand over the child.
After hearing rumours of child-lifter gangs in the area, Zainab, Salman along with one Komal hatched the fake kidnapping plan following which she filed a police complaint claiming that her child had been picked up from a market in Trilokpuri.
The report quoted HN Singh, the superintendent of police (city), as saying that Zainab in her complaint said that her child disappeared after she left her in the care of a woman when she had gone shopping at Shani Bazar.
It was only after Zainab was pressed for details by the police constables that she finally divulged that the plan had been a ruse concocted to get away from her husband with her child.
She also told the police that she had planned to keep her child with her friend Komal and would pick her up later. Komal and Sunita are residents of East Delhi’s Himmatpuri area. Police have arrested the three suspects including Zainab’s mother-in-law, Sunita, who they think was a part of the plan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Started Neymar Transfer Saga With a Text Message and Why the Return to Barcelona Collapsed
- Gmail App For iPhone Lets You Turn Off Auto Image Download: Here is How it Works
- WATCH: Bull Jumps Into Audience Gallery During Bullfighting Festival, Is Shot Dead
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
- 'You're Good': Naomi Osaka Consoles Opponent Coco Gauff after US Open Win, Internet Moved