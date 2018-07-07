'Unhappy' Yogi Transfers SSP After Lucknow University Violence

A day after the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad high court took suo motu cognisance of the violence in Lucknow University and pulled up the authorities, Lucknow senior superintendent of police Deepak Kumar was transferred to 41st PAC Batallion, Ghaziabad.The action was taken after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly expressed his unhappiness at the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. SSP Bareilly Kalanidhi Naithani will take charge in place of Kumar.Lucknow University has been facing unrest since it denied admission to at least 20 students from Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) in postgraduate courses for their alleged involvement in a protest against Adityanath last year.On Wednesday, the university was shut down indefinitely after some former students and outsiders tried to block the car of vice-chancellor SP Singh on two occasions. Following the incident, the faculty of Proctorial Board intervened and was attacked by students. The group also reportedly pelted stones at the V-C’s car because of which two teachers were injured. Police were called in to contain the situation and protesters were asked to leave the campus premises.The HC's Lucknow Bench had summoned Uttar Pradesh DGP and Lucknow SSP along with the university vice-chancellor and registrar on Friday. During the hearing, the proctor alleged non-cooperation from the police. The HC had also sought suggestions from the vice-chancellor on making the campus safe. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 16.Earlier, DGP OP Singh had transferred circle officer Mahanagar Anurag Singh and suspended the university outpost incharge for laxity. The DGP met the V-C and other faculty members and assured them of safety on campus. The Raj Bhawan has also asked the university for a report on the incident.