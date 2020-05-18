Unhindered Movement of Lawyers Across State Borders: Delhi HC Seeks Centre, UP, Delhi & Haryana's Stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on a lawyers'' body plea to allow them to move in and out of the national capital for their work.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs and theree state governments on the petition by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday, May 20.

The court, during the proceedings held via video conferencing, took note of the Haryana government''s stand that it has included 'advocates' as a category to whom weekly movement passes would be issued online at www.saralharyana.gov.in , said advocate Shreya Singhal, who appeared for DHCBA.

Haryana also told the bench that showing of e-pass, received on mobile phones, at the check points would suffice and there will be no insistence on physical printout of the same, she said.

Taking note of the Haryana government's stand, the bench asked the state of Uttar Pradesh to put in place a similar mechanism for issue of movement passes to lawyers residing outside Delhi who have to come to the national capital for their work, she said.

Central government standing counsel Ripudaman Singh Bhardwaj, appearing for MHA, told the bench that the central government has issued guidelines with regard to movement of people and the states have to take steps in accordance with them.

DHCBA and its office bearers, in their common plea, have claimed there are many lawyers who reside outside Delhi, but have chambers or offices in the national capital and require to access them in connection with their right to practice law.

The lawyers also need access to their chambers, to get their files and other infrastructure, the plea has said.

It has sought directions for "unhindered movement" of such advocates so that they can access their offices located in Delhi and return back to their residences outside the national capital.