Militants Attack Gudwara in Kabul During Religious Gathering, 4 Killed; Gun-battle Underway
No one has taken responsibility for the attack, but earlier this month an Islamic State affiliate attacked a gathering of minority Shiite Muslims in Kabul, the capital, killing 32 people.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Kabul: Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan's minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of the Afghan capital's old city on Wednesday, killing at least four people, a minority Sikh parliamentarian said.
Afghanistan's interior ministry said that police were at the Gudwara, but that the firing was continuing.
The parliamentarian, Narindra Singh Khalsa, said he was near the Gudwara when the attack happened and ran to the site. He said at least four people were killed.
No one has taken responsibility for the attack, but earlier this month an Islamic State affiliate attacked a gathering of minority Shiite Muslims in Kabul, the capital, killing 32 people.
Sikhs have suffered widespread discrimination in the conservative Muslim country and have also been targeted by Islamic extremists.
Under Taliban rule in the late 1990s, they were asked to identify themselves by wearing yellow armbands, but the rule was not enforced. In recent years, large numbers of Sikhs and Hindus have sought asylum in India.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Shares Hilarious 'Phir Hera Pheri' Meme on 21 Day Lockdown
- Apple Releases iOS 13.4 And iPadOS 13.4 For iPhone And iPad: Here Are The Release Notes
- 'Ghar Ka Khaana': Zomato Has an Advice to Eat Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown
- 'Former PSA Political Detinue': Omar Abdullah Changes Twitter Bio, Ruffles Netizens
- Delayed Olympics Due to Coronavirus Will Still be Called 'Tokyo 2020': Japan's Governor