Unidentified Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla District

One unidentified terrorist was killed during an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the officer said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)