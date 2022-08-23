CHANGE LANGUAGE
Unidentified Person Calls in Bomb Threat at Five-Star Hotel in Mumbai; Demands Rs 5 Crore

August 23, 2022

After the man's threat call on Monday, the hotel located in suburban Andheri was checked.

An official from Sahar police station said as per a preliminary probe, it seemed to be a mischief and a fake call

An unidentified person called up a five-star hotel in Mumbai claiming bombs were kept at four locations there which he threatened to blow up and demanded Rs five crore to defuse them, police said on Tuesday.

After the man’s threat call on Monday, the hotel located in suburban Andheri was checked. An official from Sahar police station said as per a preliminary probe, it seemed to be a mischief and a fake call.

The hotel staffers later approached the Sahar police who registered an FIR against the unidentified caller under various Indian Penal Code sections including 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), he said. Multiple teams have been formed and efforts are on to nab the caller, he added.

