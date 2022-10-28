CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Unidentified Woman Found Hanging from Tree in Uttar Pradesh's Etah; Police Begin Probe

PTI

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 13:43 IST

Etah, India

The police are trying to ascertain if it is a case of murder or suicide. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are on to identify, aged around 50 years, they added

The body of a middle-aged woman was found hanging from a mango tree in Mirahachi police station limits, police here said on Friday.

Local villagers found the woman hanging by a noose made from her saree and informed the police. Additional Superintendent of Police Dhannajay Kushwaha reached the spot with a forensic team shortly after, the police said.

The police are trying to ascertain if it is a case of murder or suicide, Kushwaha said.

first published:October 28, 2022, 13:43 IST
last updated:October 28, 2022, 13:43 IST