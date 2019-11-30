Take the pledge to vote

Unidentified Woman, Whose Charred Body was Found on Hyderabad Outskirts, May Have Killed Self

A CCTV visual shows the woman walking alone, carrying a bag containing a bottle-like substance, police said. Eye-witnesses noticed the woman sitting at a nearby temple and weeping.

PTI

November 30, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
Unidentified Woman, Whose Charred Body was Found on Hyderabad Outskirts, May Have Killed Self
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: Preliminary investigation into the death of an unidentified woman, whose charred body was found at Shamshabad on the city outskirts, indicated that it was a case of suicide, police said on Saturday.

The woman's body was found on Friday night at Siddulagutta in Shamshabad.

A CCTV visual shows the woman walking alone on Friday evening, carrying a bag containing a bottle-like substance, police said.

Eye-witnesses noticed the woman sitting at a nearby temple and weeping.

"It preliminarily appears to be suicide as per the burn injuries and the scene of offence observed so far.

However, further information would be given after post-mortem report (is received) and her identity is established after looking at CCTV footage further.

But, it preliminarily appears to be suicide as per available CCTV visuals and the things found with her ," a police official said.

The incident created a flutter on Friday night as it took place in the same area (Shamshabad) where a woman veterinarian was allegedly raped and killed by four youth two days ago.

Some passersby had noticed the burning body of the woman and alerted the police.

