Indore: Ever since Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone stood in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University students, many have taken potshots at her. The latest one to jump into the debate is Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who wants the actor to take advice from him.

Asking Padukone to improve her "political and social understanding", the yoga guru, in a lighter vein, said, "She needs an adviser like Baba Ramdev." His remarks came on Monday during a business-related visit to Indore.

The actor had recently visited JNU and stood in solidarity with students attacked by masked goons inside the campus in Delhi on the evening of January 5. Many later trolled her on social media. Among them was Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar, who said she should not try to act like warrior Mastani, because "she does not have a real-life director behind her".

Ramdev further heaped praises on the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, saying he loves Nath as much he loves Shivraj (Singh Chouhan).

"I love Kamal Nath ji as much as I love Shivraj ji," the Yoga exponent told the media. He described Nath as a visionary leader who knows how to run a government. There is a vast difference between the thinking of Nath and his contemporaries, he added.

Ramdev also backed Veer Savarkar saying he was a freedom fighter and even if he committed odd mistake, then no one should make sub-standard remarks on it. Freedom fighters like Nehruji and Gandhijo also committed mistakes, he added.

Extending support to BJP led NDA on the matter of CAA and NRC, the noted yoga guru claimed that if minorities persecuted in neighbourhood won't come to India, where else can they go. He added that it was an Act proposed by the Congress party so why the party is now opposing it.

Though he accepted that there are several misconceptions creeping in. The Centre has affirmed that no legal citizen won’t be hassled due to this process, said Ramdev adding the illegal citizens are also in crores. “Those who don’t know the full form of CAA are also opposing,” claimed the Yoga guru.

He quoted PM Narendra Modi saying he has affirmed that the nation is strong and would overcome the economic recession.

The Patanjali group founder affirmed that the group eyes Rs 50,000 crore turnover in next two years announcing to launch new products including protein rich flour, honey, refined oil and others.

