Union Budget 2019: Auto Components Body Seeks Uniform GST Rate, Says Sector Witnessing Challenging Times
Automotive Component Manufacturers' Association (ACMA) said there is also an urgent need to increase the rate of weighted deduction on R&D spend.
Representative image.(Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: Automotive component industry body ACMA on Thursday asked the government to ensure a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent on all auto components as part of measures to support the sector that is going through a downturn.
Automotive Component Manufacturers' Association (ACMA) further said there is also an urgent need to increase the rate of weighted deduction on R&D spend.
"The automotive industry is witnessing one of the most challenging times ever. Domestic consumption of all vehicle segments is witnessing negative growth. We hope that the measures in the forthcoming budget will lift the market sentiments and help the industry to be back on track," ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said in a statement.
He further said, "The auto component industry, being an intermediary, has recommended a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent on all auto components."
The industry has significant aftermarket operations, which is plagued by grey operations and counterfeits due to the high 28 per cent GST rate, Mehta said.
"A moderate rate of 18 per cent will not only address this challenge but will also enhance the tax base through better compliance," he said.
Mehta also said the entire auto industry is undergoing a major transition with implementation of BS-VI and newer safety norms apart from the government's intention to usher in electric mobility.
Enhancing spend on R&D and creating infrastructure for innovation are therefore need of the hour for the industry to stay relevant, he said.
"Facilitating new product development through a technology development and acquisition fund, as also enhancing the rate of weighted deduction on R&D spend will be steps in the right direction by the government," Mehta added.
ACMA said, "The 2016-17 Budget reduced weighted deduction benefit from 200 per cent to 150 per cent and has further restricted the deduction to 100 per cent from April 1, 2020."
It also suggested setting up of a fund for supporting R&D and indigenous technology development for shift from BS IV to BS VI, electric mobility and to meet new regulations on safety emission and environment.
Apart from seeking exemption of import duty on auto component prototypes, ACMA also said reduction of basic customs duty on raw materials such as steel and aluminium alloys that currently attract basic customs duty of 15 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, must be considered.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics
- Kangana Ranaut Confirms Title Change of 'Mental Hai Kya' As CBFC Finds it 'Too Harsh'
- Facebook is Working on a Policy For Handling Deepfake Videos, Confirms Mark Zuckerberg
- Angela Merkel Triggers Health Concerns After She Was Spotted Shaking at Another Event
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s