Union Budget 2019 May Kick-Start Rs 10,000 Crore Scheme for Water Conservation

New Delhi: In the wake of rampant water crisis in India, the Union Budget 2019 may witness a mega Rs 10,000 crore scheme, CBNC-TV18 has quoted sources as saying.

The scheme may allot funds for a period of 3-5 years, the report added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted at the same in his first ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address after coming to power again.

“Water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year… I believe, like the other problems on hand, we can also solve this predicament by the participation of the people, janbhagidari and their power. We are bound to find a solution through the strength, cooperation and resolution of 130 crore citizens,” said Modi.

The PM also requested the citizens to give this the shape of a mass movement just like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

“My second request to the countrymen is to share many traditional methods that have been in use over the centuries in our country for the conservation of water,” he added.

Elucidating his third request, the Prime Minister asked his audience to share the information concerning the people who are making significant contributions towards water conservation, NGOs and everyone else associated in the area of water conservation in order to create an intensive database of individuals and organizations dedicated to water preservation.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jalshakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

The central mission aims to focus on 256 water stressed districts and 1,592 water stressed blocks. Each district is planned to have nodal officer from Government of India and technical officers.