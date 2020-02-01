Take the pledge to vote

Union Budget 2020: Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech Live

Union Budget 2020 Watch LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her budget speech at 11am on February 1, Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Union Budget 2020 Watch LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is back with a red cloth bahi khata to present the union budget, the second of the second edition of the Narendra Modi government amid economic turbulence.

The finance minister in her speech in Parliament today is likely to increase state spending on infrastructure and offer some income tax incentives, aiming to get growth back on track after it fell to its lowest level in a decade. Sitharaman will begin her budget speech at 11am on February 1, Saturday.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her second full-year annual Budget in Parliament, could boost spending to help economic recovery by aiding demand and defer the earlier target of cutting the deficit to 3% of gross domestic product in 2020-21 by at least two years, government sources have said.

This will be on top of roughly $28 billion of spending from off-budget borrowings, as the government seeks to keep the deficit in check. The Narendra Modi government is expected to announce plans to spend over Rs 102 lakh crore on roads, ports, airports, irrigation and other infrastructure over the next five years.

The BJP government may also announce an income tax amnesty, after collecting over Rs 350 billion from an amnesty this year to settle tax disputes on service and factory gate duties, the sources said.

Some experts said global trade tensions and the outbreak of coronavirus in China, which has killed more than 200 people so far, poses a new risk to economic recovery by hitting cross-border commerce and supply chains.



